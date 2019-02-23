Bolton scraps plans to visit South Korea 'to focus on events in Venezuela'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDem rep: 'I look forward to' Hannity's testimony Julian Castro says his brother is weighing Senate bid Biden: Trump ‘did the right thing by walking away’ from North Korea deal MORE's national security adviser John Bolton has reportedly canceled a planned trip to South Korea in order to address the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.

A spokesman for the National Security Council told The Hill in an email on Saturday that Bolton would not take his scheduled trip next week to South Korea in order to "focus on events in Venezuela."

The spokesman added that Bolton would still attend the upcoming summit between President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Ambassador Bolton has canceled his travel to the Republic of Korea to focus on events in Venezuela," said Garrett Marquis, according to CNN.

Venezuela's escalating political crisis reached new heights on Friday after two indigenous people were reportedly killed by Venezuelan military forces at one of the country's border checkpoints with Brazil. The country has seen sweeping protests in an effort to pressure President Nicolás Maduro to step down.

The Trump administration, along with a number of allies, has publicly indicated support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to take over as the country's acting president.

Bolton's change in plans comes ahead of a planned sit-down between Trump and Kim next week for denuclearization talks.

This meeting will reportedly feature a one-on-one session between the two leaders, while White House officials say the general format will be similar to last year's summit in Singapore.

“It’s going to be similar in format to what you saw last June 12 in Singapore,” a senior administration official said. “There will be an opportunity for the two leaders to see one another one-on-one, to share a meal and engage in expanded meetings of their respective delegations.”