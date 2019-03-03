Trump campaign surprised White House with statements on 5G: report

The White House was reportedly caught off guard last week when the Trump campaign backed a plan to give the government a role in managing next-generation wireless technology, known as 5G, in the U.S.

Axios reported Sunday that there was "widespread confusion" inside the Trump administration as well as "mass uncertainty" after the Trump campaign appeared to back a proposal.

"Lots of policy folks were caught off-guard," a senior Trump administration official told Axios.

The confusion came after Politico reported Friday that the Trump campaign was supporting the plan to allow the government to control 5G airwaves and lease access to private wireless providers.

“A 5G wholesale market would drive down costs and provide access to millions of Americans who are currently underserved. This is in line with President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers discussed possible pardon talks with Cohen: report 5 takeaways as Republicans close ranks at CPAC Donald Trump puts past presidents to shame with North Korea policies MORE’s agenda to benefit all Americans, regardless of geography," Kayleigh McEnany, a Trump 2020 campaign spokeswoman, told Politico.