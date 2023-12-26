trending:

Administration

Bidens will celebrate New Year’s in St. Croix again

by Elizabeth Crisp - 12/26/23 4:55 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden heads toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

President Biden will be ringing in 2024 from the Caribbean island of St. Croix.

The White House says Biden and first lady Jill Biden will depart Wednesday morning for the trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The White House didn’t disclose who will be accompanying the first couple on the jaunt, but the Bidens spent last New Year’s with family there, as they have several times over the years.

Biden and his family spent Christmas at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, but returned to the White House at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Virgin Islands Consortium reported that security on the island will be heightened for Biden’s visit, which coincides with the annual Crucian Christmas Festival.

The Bidens will return to Washington, D.C., after the New Year’s holiday.

