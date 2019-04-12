Poll: Trump has 55 percent unfavorable rating in Georgia

A majority of voters in Georgia say they have an unfavorable impression of President Trump Donald John TrumpJulián Castro: Presidential candidates should be required to release tax returns Hillary Clinton says Assange must 'answer for what he has done' after arrest Herman Cain expected to withdraw from consideration for Fed: report MORE, according to a new poll.

A University of Georgia poll commissioned by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that 55 percent of registered voters surveyed say that they have an unfavorable view of Trump, compared to 39 percent who had a favorable view. Four percent were undecided.

Some analysts believe Georgia could come into play in 2020, as factors such as diversifying demographics give momentum to Democrats. Trump won the state by just over 5 percentage points over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton says Assange must 'answer for what he has done' after arrest Hillicon Valley: Assange faces US charges after arrest | Trump says WikiLeaks 'not my thing' | Uber officially files to go public | Bezos challenges retail rivals on wages | Kremlin tightens its control over internet Gabbard: Assange arrest is a threat to journalists MORE in 2016.

Trump's favorability ratings are below former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D), who's now weighing a possible bid for the White House or for Senate in 2020.

Abrams had a favorability rating of 44 percent in the poll, but an equal percentage of registered voters had an unfavorable impression of the former state House minority leader. Ten percent of voters had no opinion.

Meanwhile, Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R), whom Abrams would challenge should she run for Senate, had a favorability rating of 46 percent, while 24 percent had an unfavorable impression. Twenty-eight percent had no opinion, however.

Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who narrowly beat Abrams last year, had a favorability rating of 46 percent and an unfavorability rating of 39 percent.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll surveyed 774 registered voters in the state between March 24 and April 8. The margin of error in the poll is 3.5 percentage points.