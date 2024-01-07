trending:

Administration

Biden: Funding framework 1 step closer to preventing ‘needless government shutdown’

by Lauren Sforza - 01/07/24 4:41 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden gives a campaign speech at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., on Friday, January 5, 2024.

President Biden said the bipartisan funding deal announced by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Sunday brought the government closer to preventing a “needless government shutdown.”

“The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring,” Biden said in a statement shortly after the deal was announced.

“It rejects deep cuts to programs hardworking families count on, and provides a path to passing full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies. I want to thank Leaders Schumer and Jeffries for their leadership in reaching this framework,” he continued, referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Johnson announced Sunday that congressional leaders reached a top-line spending deal to fund the federal government for the rest of 2024. This allows lawmakers from both chambers to work together and pass more appropriations bills before they reach the funding deadlines.

Johnson said in his “Dear Colleague” letter that the top line is $1.590 trillion for fiscal 2024, which includes $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense purposes. The deal came just ahead of both the House and Senate returning to Washington this week before the first government funding deadline on Jan. 19.

Biden called on GOP lawmakers to pass the funding agreement as well as his supplemental funding request, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

“Now, congressional Republicans must do their job, stop threatening to shut down the government, and fulfill their basic responsibility to fund critical domestic and national security priorities, including my supplemental request. It’s time for them to act,” he said.

