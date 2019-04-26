Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man'

President TrumpDonald John TrumpForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Lara Trump: Merkel admitting migrants 'one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany' Financial satisfaction hits record high: survey MORE on Friday took a swipe at former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE, suggesting he may be too old to serve as president.
“I just feel like a young man,” Trump, 72, told reporters at the White House when asked about whether there is an age factor in the 2020 race. “I am a young, vibrant man.”
Turning his aim at the 76-year-old Biden, Trump continued by saying “I look at Joe, I don’t know about him” while nodding and smiling at the press corps.
“I would never say anyone’s too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy,” he said.
Trump’s jab came one day after Biden formally announced his campaign to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.
Allies of the president believe the former vice president would be Trump’s strongest opponent in the general election, if he wins the Democratic nomination, and Trump has publicly acknowledged Biden and Sanders are both at the top of the primary field.
Trump was the oldest person ever to become U.S. president when he took office in January 2017 at the age of 70 years and 220 days, but Biden and Sanders would surpass his record.
Updated at 10:15 a.m.