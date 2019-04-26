Trump: 'I am a young, vibrant man'

President Trump Donald John TrumpForget the spin: Five unrefuted Mueller Report revelations Lara Trump: Merkel admitting migrants 'one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany' Financial satisfaction hits record high: survey MORE on Friday took a swipe at former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection analyst says Biden could face uphill battle attracting small-dollar donors Biden's announcement was a general election message, says political analyst Gillibrand 'not worried' about being 'discounted' in 2020 race MORE, suggesting he may be too old to serve as president.

“I just feel like a young man,” Trump, 72, told reporters at the White House when asked about whether there is an age factor in the 2020 race. “I am a young, vibrant man.”

Turning his aim at the 76-year-old Biden, Trump continued by saying “I look at Joe, I don’t know about him” while nodding and smiling at the press corps.

“I would never say anyone’s too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy,” he said.

He also said he would “easily” defeat Biden in a presidential race.