Trump on 2020 Dems: 'SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips Comey after CNN town hall: 'He brought the FBI down' White House says US, China trade talks to continue Friday Giuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump MORE on Friday predicted Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGiuliani traveling to Ukraine to push for probes that could be 'very helpful' to Trump Anita Hill: 'Me Too' could have started long ago if Biden-led panel had 'done its job' Ocasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement MORE would defeat Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOcasio-Cortez talks Warren, Sanders and possible endorsement On The Money: New tariffs on China pose major risk for Trump | Senators sound alarm over looming budget battles | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders team up against payday lenders Castro campaign staffers announce unionization MORE (I-Vt.) for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2020, employing a new nickname for the former vice president.

“Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast!” Trump tweeted early Friday.

Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Trump has previously called Biden “Sleepy Joe” and said Sanders and he are the frontrunners in the 2020 Democratic primary race. He even suggested last week Sanders has an edge on Biden.

“He’s not as smart as Bernie, and he’s not as quick,” Trump said of Biden during an interview with Boston Herald Radio.

Now, Trump is suggesting Biden has the advantage and using a new name referring to allegations of unwanted touching brought by more than a half dozen against the former vice president.

The president last month made an offhand remark about rhyming the nickname in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump jokes after rallygoer suggests migrants be shot Kamala Harris responds to Trump calling her 'nasty' Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' MORE.

“I thought to refer to him as Sleepy Joe, because a lot of people wanted me to take the word ‘sleepy’ to something that rhymes with it. Does that make sense to you? And I thought it was too nasty,” he said.

Biden has said he is sorry if he made the women feel uncomfortable and said he will be “more mindful” of respecting others' personal space.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 23 women since the 1970s. He has denied all of the allegations.

Updated 9:57 a.m.