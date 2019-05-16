Trump blasts de Blasio from Air Force One while en route to NYC

President Trump Donald John TrumpNapolitano claims Trump violated separation of powers 3 times in last week Work on surprise medical bills goes into overdrive Trump pardons media tycoon, former GOP leader of California State Assembly MORE on Thursday ridiculed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBill de Blasio to announce presidential bid Thursday Could any 2020 Dem fumble an anti-Trump rally at Trump Tower as badly as Bill de Blasio? De Blasio heckled by Trump supporters at news conference inside Trump Tower MORE's newly launched presidential bid in a recorded message aboard Air Force One as he traveled to the city for a fundraising event.

“I can’t believe it. I just heard that the worst mayor in the history of New York City, and without question the worst mayor in the United States, is now running for president," Trump said from behind a desk on the presidential plane.

"It will never happen. I’m pretty good at predicting things like that," he continued. "I would be very surprised to see him in there for a long period but it’s just not going to happen.

"If you like high taxes and if you like crime you can vote for him, but most people aren’t into that. So, I wish him luck, but really it’d be better off if you got back to New York City and did your job for the little time you have left."

.@BilldeBlasio is the worst Mayor in the history of New York City - he won’t last long! pic.twitter.com/NyYntsX573 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

Trump recorded the video message while en route to his native New York City and de Blasio's home turf. The president is scheduled to attend a fundraiser and will spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

It was reminiscent of messages Trump used to record from his desk at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.

The recording marked the second time Thursday Trump went after de Blasio. The president tweeted Thursday morning that the mayor is "a JOKE."

De Blasio launched his White House bid Thursday morning, becoming the 24th candidate to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. The mayor kicked off the campaign vowing to help the working class and directly attacking the president as a "con artist."

The mayor has among the lowest favorability ratings of any Democrat in the field, and 76 percent of New York City residents said in a Quinnipiac University poll released last month that he should not run for president.