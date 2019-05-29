Kellyanne Conway: 'Amash can do what he wants'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway defends Klobuchar from Meghan McCain criticism George Conway: Pelosi is playing Trump 'like a drum' Schumer: Trump was 'agitated' during White House infrastructure meeting MORE on Wednesday downplayed the specter of a third-party presidential bid from Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashHarris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' Amash gets standing ovation at first town hall after calling for Trump's impeachment Amash doubles down on accusing Barr of 'deliberately' misleading the public on Mueller report MORE (R-Mich.), the lone Republican who has called for impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat to announce Senate bid Wednesday against Lindsey Graham Harris praises Amash for calling for Trump's impeachment: He has 'put country before party' NY Times reporter wears wedding dress to cover Trump in Japan after last-minute dress code MORE.

"We have not had a single conversation about anybody who’s running for president. There are so many already. I guess you could take your pick of the 23," Conway told reporters outside the White House, referring to the roughly two dozen Democrats who have entered the race.

"Amash can do what he wants," she added. "I’m sure you’ll continue to cover his comments."

Amash has argued that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump orders more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions Trump: Democrats just want Mueller to testify for a 'do-over' Graham: Mueller investigation a 'political rectal exam' MORE's report showed Trump engaged in "impeachable conduct." He has stood firm on his position in recent days despite criticism from some within his party, including the president.

The congressman has said he would not rule out running for president as a Libertarian in 2020. He has already drawn a primary challenger for his House reelection bid in 2020.

Amash on Tuesday night held his first town hall in his home district since calling for impeachment proceedings. He was greeted with a standing ovation and reiterated his belief that Congress must act in response to Mueller's findings.

“I’m confident that if you read volume two, you will be appalled at much of the conduct," he said. "And I was appalled by it. And that’s why I stated what I stated. That’s why I came to that conclusion. We can’t let conduct like that go unchecked.”