Mexico begins immigration talks amid Trump tariff threat

A senior Mexican delegation will start immigration talks in Washington, D.C. with Trump administration officials on Monday as President Trump Donald John TrumpHead of Trump's Council of Economic Advisers to depart administration The Guardian editorial board says Trump is 'not welcome' in U.K. ahead of his first state visit Kushner casts doubt on the ability of Palestinians to govern themselves MORE's threat of tariffs looms, Reuters reported.

Talks will begin between Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossNew evidence throws census citizenship case into question Florida senators back push for federal help with red tide ACLU files notice to Supreme Court about new evidence on census citizenship question MORE and continue Wednesday between Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump: Pompeo 'may be right' in casting doubt on Middle East plan Pompeo: US ready for unconditional talks with Iran Hillicon Valley: Mueller remarks put spotlight on election security bills | US to ask visa applicants for social media info | Tech blasts Trump tariffs on Mexico MORE, according to the news service.

The Trump administration's proposed a 5 percent tariff on Mexican goods is set to take effect June 10 and steadily increase until it reaches 25 percent, “unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory,” according to a statement from the White House last Thursday.

Trump, who will be London during the immigration talks, said on Sunday that he doesn't think "talking" is the answer.

"Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border. Problem is, they've been 'talking' for 25 years. We want action, not talk," Trump tweeted.

The proposed tariffs on Mexican imports could lead to the biggest tax hike on American consumers in nearly three decades, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyTrump's proposed tariffs on Mexico would be biggest tax hike in almost 30 years: report Mulvaney: 'Russia did attempt to interfere in our election' Mulvaney: Attempt to move USS John McCain during Trump visit 'not unreasonable' MORE said Sunday that Trump is "deadly serious" about following through on the tariffs.