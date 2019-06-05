CNN poll: 54 percent say Trump will be reelected

A majority of Americans believe President Trump Donald John TrumpYouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment YouTube declines to take action against commentator accused of racist, homophobic harassment US officials respond to China blaming Trump admin for derailing trade negotiations MORE will be reelected next year, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday.

The survey , conducted by SSRS from May 28 to May 31, shows that 54 percent of respondents say Trump will win a second term in office, while 41 percent say he will be defeated in 2020.

The figures are a near reversal from a similar CNN poll conducted in March 2018, when 40 percent of respondents predicted he would be reelected and 54 percent said he wouldn't.

The most recent poll shows Trump scoring his highest marks on his handling of the economy, with 52 percent approving and 70 percent saying the economy is in good shape.

The president's lowest scores come with regard to Iran, with just 32 percent of respondents approving of how he's handling the situation.

As a point of comparison on the predictive front, a CNN poll in May 2011 found that 50 percent of respondents said then-President Obama would be reelected. That survey was conducted shortly after Osama bin Laden was killed in a raid led by U.S. Army Special Forces.

Trump's approval rating is 43.8 percent, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

The CNN survey was conducted among 1,006 adults and has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.