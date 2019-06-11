White House: 'Laughable' that Biden would call Trump an 'existential threat'

The White House on Tuesday brushed off former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenIowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Iowa Poll: Most likely caucus goers wish several or most candidates would drop out Meghan McCain: 'I feel slighted as a conservative' by Biden flip-flop on Hyde Amendment MORE’s plan to call President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Armed Services Republican plots push for 0B defense budget Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance Amash exits House Freedom Caucus in wake of Trump impeachment stance MORE an “existential threat to America” as “truly laughable,” previewing how the two men might go after one another during a trip to Iowa.

The 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner plans to deliver a speech to supporters accusing Trump of threatening “our core values,” democratic norms and America’s standing in the world, according to prepared remarks shared with The Hill.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersOn The Money: Trump plans to declare new emergency to impose Mexico tariffs | House chair vows to fight Trump tariffs | Democrats ask Fed to probe Trump, Deutsche Bank ties On The Money: Trump plans to declare new emergency to impose Mexico tariffs | House chair vows to fight Trump tariffs | Democrats ask Fed to probe Trump, Deutsche Bank ties Trump plans to declare new national emergency to impose tariffs MORE Sanders told reporters she is not sure Trump will go after Biden during his appearance in the Hawkeye State, but offered a taste of what the president might say.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea that he would say that the president poses any type of threat is truly laughable, considering he was part of the administration that allowed Russia to interfere in our election,” she said.

Sanders accused the Obama administration of doing little to check China’s expansion and failing to contain Iran and North Korea’s nuclear programs, saying Biden has “a lot of explaining to do.”

Trump has repeatedly railed against Biden, a sign he views him as a potential threat in the 2020 race even as he and his aides have publicly downplayed the former vice president’s clout.

The two politicians will be in the key battleground state together for the first time in the election cycle.

Biden plans to use his Iowa speech to criticize Trump’s tariff threats toward Mexico and China and failing to address climate change.

Trump is delivering remarks at an ethanol facility and speaking to an Iowa Republican Party dinner.