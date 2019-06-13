Trump rips Harris after she says she would prosecute him

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE bashed Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Budowsky: A Biden-Warren ticket in 2020? MORE's presidential campaign after the California Democrat said her Justice Department would "have no choice" but to prosecute Trump if she were elected.

"Oh, give me a break. She’s running for president, she’s doing horribly, she’s way down in the polls," Trump said in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos broadcast Thursday.

"I must say, Pocahontas is really cleaning her clock," he added, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Warren, Gillibrand double down on impeachment after Trump interview MORE (D-Mass.) with a derisive nickname meant to mock her claims of Native American heritage.

Still, Trump acknowledged that he might adopt the same strategy if he were in Harris's position.

"I heard she made that statement," Trump said. "And you know what? Who wouldn’t? Probably if I were running in her position, I’d make the same statement."

Harris's campaign fired back, arguing that "Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to run interference on his own behalf, and he's appointed an Attorney General to act like his personal defense lawyer, not the lawyer for the American people."

"Senator Harris believes no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States, and as president, she would restore an independent DOJ that values the rule of law and follows facts and evidence wherever they lead," Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.

The president regularly weighs in on his potential 2020 Democratic challengers and belittles their chances at claiming their party's nomination, though he has largely avoided commenting on Harris.

Harris, a former attorney general of California, told NPR in an interview this week that she believes she would have "no choice" but to prosecute Trump for possible obstruction of justice. Harris has called for the House to launch impeachment proceedings against the president.

In his interview with ABC, Trump also dismissed a letter signed by hundreds of former federal prosecutors that asserted he would have been charged with a crime had he not been the sitting president. He argued the signatories were politically motivated, calling them "Trump haters."

"I know more about prosecutors than you’ll ever know," Trump told Stephanopoulos. "They’re politicians."

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump reacts to Kamala Harris' statement that she'd "have no choice" but to pursue criminal charges against him if elected.



Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE issued a 448-page report in April that outlined 10 "episodes" investigators examined for possible obstruction of justice involving Trump.

Mueller neither exonerated nor implicated Trump on the charge, instead saying Congress had the authority to further probe the matter.

A number of Democrats have since called for Trump's impeachment based on Mueller's findings.