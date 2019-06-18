Trump blasts Mueller, decries 'witch hunt' at 2020 launch

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE took aim at special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE during a sprawling campaign rally Tuesday to officially kick off his 2020 reelection bid, decrying the Russia probe as a "witch hunt" and swiping at former political foes such as Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBroadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Facing challenge from Warren, Sanders touts strength against Trump MORE.

At a campaign rally in Orlando, Fla., the president cast Mueller’s investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible obstruction of justice as a Democratic-led effort to malign his presidency and relitigate the 2016 race between Trump and Clinton.

“For the last 2 ½ years, we have been under siege,” he told an arena packed with supporters. “They want a do-over. No other president should have to go through this again. It is so bad for our great country. A hoax. A great hoax.”

“After two years, 1.4 million pages of documents, 500 search warrants, 500 witnesses, 2,800 subpoenas and 40 FBI agents working around the clock, what did they come up with? No collusion and the facts that led our great attorney general to determine no obstruction. No collusion. No obstruction.”

Mueller wrote in his final report that he found no proof of conspiracy between Trump and Moscow in Russia’s efforts to meddle in the election but declined to exonerate the president over whether he obstructed subsequent probes, outlining 10 “episodes” of possibly obstructive behavior. The special counsel declined to issue an indictment, citing existing Justice Department guidelines against charging a sitting president.

Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrForeign interference is a threat to the 2020 elections — presidential interference is, too Foreign interference is a threat to the 2020 elections — presidential interference is, too America's crisis of compassion is a Constitutional crisis, too MORE and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod RosensteinTrump: I didn't fire Mueller since firings 'didn't work out too well' for Nixon Trump: I didn't fire Mueller since firings 'didn't work out too well' for Nixon GOP group urges Republicans to speak out on obstruction claims against Trump in new ad MORE later declined to charge Trump with obstruction after reviewing Mueller’s underlying evidence.

“We went through the greatest witch hunt in political history. The only collusion was committed by the Democrats, the fake news media and their operatives, and the people who funded the phony dossier, crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," Trump said Tuesday.

"It was all an illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election, spy on our campaign, which is what they did,” the president said, referring to a dossier compiled by former MI6 operative Christopher Steele outlining alleged misconduct by Trump.

“We call it the Russian hoax,” the president added.

While Mueller's probe wrapped up earlier this year without any recommendation of charges, a growing number of House Democrats have called for impeachment proceedings to begin, citing findings laid out in the special counsel's report.

House Democrats have also continued a slew of oversight investigations into the administration, which Trump has repeatedly blasted, casting his administration as a victim of congressional overreach and claiming it as evidence that Democrats are solely focused on unseating him rather than passing legislative priorities.