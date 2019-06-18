Trump invites Sarah Sanders onstage at rally after touting her as potential governor

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE on Tuesday fêted outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersWhat President Trump needs in his next press secretary Five memorable moments from Sarah Sanders at the White House Five memorable moments from Sarah Sanders at the White House MORE Sanders at a rally where he officially announced his 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump invited Sanders onstage just under an hour into his speech in Orlando, Fla., to a deafening ovation, calling her a “warrior” who would make a good governor of her home state of Arkansas.

“We’re going to miss her,” Trump said.

Sanders, who is making her final presidential trip, said that serving as press secretary “has truly been an honor of a lifetime” and predicted Trump would win a second term.

“He made America great again and continues to make America great,” she said. “He’s going to have an incredible six more years.”

Trump announced that Sanders was leaving her post after a turbulent two-year run as the president’s top spokeswoman. She presided over the end of the daily White House press briefing but became a star among Trump supporters for her fierce defense of the president in past briefings and on cable news.

Sanders also appeared onstage with Trump at a campaign rally in April, when the president joked he would have to fire her because she was becoming “too popular.”

Her two rally appearances in the past two months outnumber the number of formal press briefings she has held in that time. The last White House press briefing occurred on March 11.

Trump’s White House staff has come under scrutiny for violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in political activities in the course of their official duties. A federal watchdog recommended that Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump's 2020 campaign strategy is to be above the law Democrats ask OSC to review whether Kushner violated Hatch Act Democrats ask OSC to review whether Kushner violated Hatch Act MORE be fired for repeated violations.

Other White House staffers were reprimanded for using the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan on their official Twitter accounts.

It’s unclear whether Sanders’s appearance would pose any issues.