Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign buys full page ads in Miami newspapers ahead of Dem debates Trump administration's 'forced diplomacy' with Iran isn't working Roy Moore trails Republican field in Alabama MORE on Wednesday said he will watch the first Democratic presidential primary debate while traveling to Japan for the Group of 20 summit despite calling it a "very unexciting group of people."

"Everyone said I'll be tweeting. I’ll actually be in a plane, and it just seems very boring but I’m going to watch it because I have to," Trump said on Fox Business Network.

"Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people?" he added. "It’s a very unexciting group of people."

The president went on to criticize the Democratic frontrunner, Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE, calling him a "lost soul."

"He doesn’t know where he is I don’t think," Trump said. "He’s changing his views rapidly."

Trump is scheduled to depart for Japan on Wednesday afternoon, with the first debate taking place at 9 p.m. EDT. The president will still be en route to Osaka, but he has tweeted from Air Force One before.

The first night of the debates will include Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE (D-Mass.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' O'Rourke: Cash reparations policy 'stops the conversation' on the issue Biden leads among Hispanic voters in key states: polls MORE (D-Texas), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE (D-N.J.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced Press: Democrats form circular firing squad MORE (D).

Thursday's debate will include Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' Buttigieg's use of dating app Hinge inspires partnership with Rock the Vote 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE (D).