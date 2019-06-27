Trump slams Democrats over health care for undocumented immigrants

President Trump Donald John TrumpDalai Lama talks Trump, says European migrants should return to 'their own land' McConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection MORE hammered the Democratic presidential contenders on stage for the primary debate Thursday night after all 10 said their health care plans would cover undocumented immigrants.

“All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!” the president tweeted from Japan during the Group of 20 summit

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That's the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

The tweet came after the debate moderators asked the candidates to raise their hands if they would cover undocumented immigrants, to which all did.

"Our country is healthier when everybody is healthier," South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE said. "This is not about a handout, this is an insurance program. And we do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care. But of course the real problem is we shouldn't have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship."

“As the mayor said, you cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered. You can’t do that,” Biden added.

Immigration has emerged as one of the top animating issues for both parties, with Democrats vowing to curtail the threat of deportation and provide pathways to citizenship while Trump doubles down on hard-line policies to curb legal and illegal border crossings and ramp up deportations of migrants already in the U.S.