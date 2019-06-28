Trump hits Biden, Sanders on debate: 'Not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record Dem candidates rip Trump on China ahead of crucial trade summit MORE on Friday hit both Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBernie Sanders says he would move to 'rotate' Supreme Court justices if elected Delaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Trump comments on Democratic debates during G-20 meeting with Merkel MORE (I-Vt.) over their debate performances on Thursday night.

"I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie," he tweeted. "One is exhausted, the other is nuts - so what’s the big deal?"

I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts - so what’s the big deal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate MORE (D) on Thursday night during the second night of the first Democratic debate went after Biden's record on civil rights, bringing up his recent comments about working with segregationist senators and accusing him of working with them in the past to oppose busing black students to schools attended by mostly white students.

Biden said that Harris “mischaracterized my position across the board.”

The president tweeted from Japan where he is meeting with world leaders at the G-20 summit.

Ahead of the first Democratic debate, Biden and Sanders were frontrunners in major polls. They are among the more than two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

But Biden struggled on Thursday night, getting hit by Harris, but also struggling to explain his position on gun control.

At one point, Biden said he did not think the National Rifle Association was the primary opponent on gun control saying the organization is “not the enemy” — a choice of words that could be difficult to digest for Democratic primary voters.

Biden made a larger argument that gun manufacturers were the main obstacles in the way of new gun control laws.

Sanders did not suffer any missteps, but also did not seem to have any particular moments that stand out as something to build on.

The next Democratic debate will take place July 30-31 in Detroit with a third debate scheduled for September.