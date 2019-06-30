Ocasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G-20 summit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Repeat of border aid battle expected with Homeland Security bill Ocasio-Cortez meets Greta Thunberg for first time: 'Hope is something that you create' MORE (D-N.Y.) is criticizing President TrumpDonald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Klobuchar on Trump's North Korea visit: Diplomacy is not like 'bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door' After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump MORE for bringing his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Trump flashes a grin, tells Putin not to meddle in US election during first post-Mueller report meeting Mika Brzezinski to Ivanka and Melania: 'You will go down in history as having done nothing about' conditions for migrant children MORE to the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, saying it "hurts our diplomatic standing."
"It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday following this year's summit in Japan. "It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on."
"The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either," she added.
The comments from Ocasio-Cortez came in response to a video released by the French presidential palace that shows Ivanka Trump joining a discussion involving French President Emmanuel MacronEmmanuel Jean-Michel MacronFrance's Macron says he'll ask Trump to suspend some Iran sanctions Facebook offers to hand hate speech suspect data to French courts Big donors haven't given money pledged to Notre Dame restoration: report MORE, Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauJustin Pierre James TrudeauOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Danny Green: Raptors visiting Trump White House a 'hard no' Moving into emergency mode on climate change MORE, British Prime Minister Theresa MayTheresa Mary MayOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Conservative British politician suspended after video shows him grabbing female climate protester by neck EU leaders won't renegotiate Brexit deal MORE and International Monetary Fund Chairwoman Christine Lagarde.
Rep. Ted LieuTed W. LieuOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves to pressure from moderates Democrats call for restraint, oversight as Trump reportedly calls back Iranian strike MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted on Sunday that he "would like to hear Ivanka Trump's explanation about this video" before noting that she has blocked him on the social media platform.
Ivanka Trump joined President Trump on his trip to Osaka, Japan, last week for the G-20 Summit. Ivanka Trump addressed efforts to elevate women in the workforce during a forum called the Special Event on Women’s Empowerment.
While speaking, Ivanka Trump said that female empowerment was a social justice issue and an "economic and defense policy" issue, according to The Japan Times.
"Every nation, including the United States, can — and should — do more,” she said before calling for female economic empowerment to be placed "at the very heart of the G-20 agenda."