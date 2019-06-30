Ocasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G-20 summit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Repeat of border aid battle expected with Homeland Security bill Ocasio-Cortez meets Greta Thunberg for first time: 'Hope is something that you create' MORE (D-N.Y.) is criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Klobuchar on Trump's North Korea visit: Diplomacy is not like 'bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door' After fractious Democratic debate, Perez tries to draw contrast to Trump MORE for bringing his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpOcasio-Cortez knocks Trump for bringing Ivanka to G20 summit Trump flashes a grin, tells Putin not to meddle in US election during first post-Mueller report meeting Mika Brzezinski to Ivanka and Melania: 'You will go down in history as having done nothing about' conditions for migrant children MORE to the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, saying it "hurts our diplomatic standing."

"It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday following this year's summit in Japan. "It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on."