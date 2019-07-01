White House aide Mercedes Schlapp leaving to join Trump campaign

White House communications aide Mercedes Schlapp said Monday she's leaving the administration to work on President Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE's reelection campaign.

"Thrilled to be joining the President’s re-election campaign! @realDonaldTrump is the best fighter for the American people we have ever had and he will be re-elected!" Schlapp, the director of strategic communications for the White House, announced on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said Schlapp, who is Cuban-American, will assist with Latino outreach.

"We are good friends and it's great to have another die-hard @realDonaldTrump supporter!" Parscale tweeted.

Thrilled to be joining the President’s re-election campaign! @realDonaldTrump is the best fighter for the American people we have ever had and he will be re-elected! #MAGA #FourMoreYears https://t.co/bmWepsggPo — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) July 1, 2019

Trump later expressed his appreciation for Schlapp in a tweet.

I am excited to announce that @MercedesSchlapp will soon be joining our Campaign. She feels so strongly about our Country & its future. We are setting records in so many ways, & we will keep it going. Mercedes has done a fantastic job within the Administration & I am so thankful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

Schlapp joined the White House in September 2017 as a senior adviser for strategic communications.

Her departure comes amid a change in leadership in the White House communications office.

Stephanie Grisham took over this week as press secretary, replacing Sarah Huckabee Sarah Elizabeth SandersSarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' Trump directs Pentagon to develop policy allowing service academy athletes to go pro right away Stephanie Grisham to take over as White House press secretary MORE Sanders.

Grisham, who previously served as first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpSarah Sanders to write book about time in Trump admin: report Trump, Putin share a 'cheers' at G-20 dinner Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' MORE's chief spokeswoman, will also fill the role of White House communications director.

It remains to be seen how Grisham will reshape the White House press operation. Sanders's tenure saw the demise of the daily press briefing and increasing tensions between the White House and journalists who cover it.

Grisham made headlines over the weekend when she was roughed up while jostling with North Korean officials to ensure access for U.S. journalists during a meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnFormer Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea Joint US, South Korean command gave Trump personalized golf jacket It's time for Trump to put a little pressure on Kim — and on John Bolton MORE.

Updated at 6:21 p.m.