President Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Tuesday they had raised $105 million in the second quarter, a huge haul that is greater than what President Obama raised over a similar period in 2011.

The two entities reported a combined total of $100 million cash on hand, and raised more money online in the second quarter than in the entire first half of 2018, according to a campaign press release.

Trump and his committees raked in $54 million, while the RNC pulled in $51 million. It’s unclear from the release how many donors pledged money or how big their donations were.

The fundraising highlights how Trump has consolidated his strength within the GOP following a 2016 cycle in which he battled more than a dozen other candidates to win the Republican nomination. It suggests Trump will be well-funded in a general election against whichever Democrat emerges to face him.

"Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE said in the release. "No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results."

Obama’s reelection campaign raised $47 million over the same period in 2011, while the Democratic National Committee took in $38 million.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel added that this “record-breaking fundraising has allowed us to identify troves of new supporters online and continue investing in our unprecedented field program.”

The fundraising was attributed largely to TV and digital advertising, as well as other campaigns surrounding the 2020 election.

All presidential hopefuls face a July 15 deadline with the Federal Election Commission.

While many of the more than two dozen Democratic candidates have yet to announce their fundraising totals for the quarter, presidential hopeful and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign announced an eye-popping $24.8 million in the second quarter, triple the amount he pulled in the previous quarter.