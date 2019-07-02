Trump: 2020 Democratic field looks 'somewhat easier' to debate than Clinton

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe billionaire exemption Former Bolton aide pushes back on report of nuclear freeze with North Korea US breaks record for longest economic expansion MORE on Tuesday said the field of Democratic presidential candidates vying for the opportunity to challenge him next year "looks somewhat easier" to debate than his 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGender politics and the 2020 Democratic primary: A test case in lessons learned? The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE.

Trump argued in a tweet that he won "EVERY debate" in 2016, "including three with Crooked Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that in the first debate, they modulated the sound on me, and got caught."

"This crew looks somewhat easier than Crooked, but you never know?" Trump added.

As most people are aware, according to the Polls, I won EVERY debate, including the three with Crooked Hillary Clinton, despite the fact that in the first debate, they modulated the sound on me, and got caught. This crew looks somewhat easier than Crooked, but you never know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

While Trump surged to the top of the top of the polls during the primary season and stayed there following his performances in the GOP presidential debates, surveys showed he did not fare better than Clinton in the general election debates.

CNN polls conducted after each of the three presidential debates showed voters saying Clinton was the winner. The surveys found that 62 percent of respondents said Clinton won the first debate, 57 percent said she won the second debate and 52 percent said she won the third one.

Trump said after the first debate that he had been given a "defective" microphone.

The Commission on Presidential Debates later issued a one-sentence statement acknowledging "issues" with the candidate's audio.

Twenty Democratic presidential hopefuls took part in the first debates of the primary cycle last week. Trump was in Japan for the Group of 20 summit, and largely dismissed the first night's debate as "boring." He later directly criticized former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFirst black female senator defends Biden from Harris: 'For her to take that tack is sad' Advice for Biden on busing The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint Front-runner Biden faces skepticism in Iowa MORE (I-Vt.) for their performance the following evening, on Thursday.

A post-debate poll from CNN showed Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFirst black female senator defends Biden from Harris: 'For her to take that tack is sad' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMedicare for All won't deliver what Democrats promise The Hill's Morning Report - Trump touts handshake with Kim, tariff freeze with Xi Democratic debates kick off Iowa summer sprint MORE (D-Mass.) gaining ground on Biden following their strong debate performances.