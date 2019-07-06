Trump slams Biden as a 'reclamation project' who won't win in 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump considering executive order on citizenship question for Census US women's soccer star Alex Morgan says verdict on Trump White House invite will be team decision China renews demands that US lift all tariffs for trade deal MORE took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Biden on health care for undocumented migrants: How do you say, 'I'm gonna let you die' Biden: There will be 'no NATO' if Trump is reelected MORE on Saturday, lambasting the Democratic presidential frontrunner as a "reclamation project," and accusing him of deserting the U.S. military, law enforcement and health care.

Trump tweeted Saturday morning that "some things are just not salvageable," before criticizing President Obama — Biden's former boss — for his administration's trade policy toward China and for the deficits and debt it created.

"Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable," Trump tweeted.

"China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!"

The president has attacked Biden frequently since the former vice president officially announced his bid for the presidency earlier this year, often resorting to derisive nicknames such as "Sleepy Joe."

Biden, meanwhile, has characterized Trump as a schoolyard bully, telling CNN this week that he relished the chance to go toe-to-toe with the president on the debate stage.

"He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I'd smack him in the mouth," Biden told CNN in an interview that aired Friday.

"I'm looking forward to this man. You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man," he added, referring to Trump's looming physical presence behind Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden on how to take on Trump: 'He's the bully that I knew my whole life' Democratic Senate hopes hinge on Trump tide 2020 Democrats connect with voters over beer MORE (D) during a presidential debate in 2016.

Trump later responded to Biden's remarks, telling reporters outside the White House, “I don’t think I’m a bully at all.”

Recent polling indicates that Biden and other top tier Democratic hopefuls, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWho will be the winner of the next Democratic debate? It's none of the candidates Warren proposes executive orders on race, gender pay gap Biden: 'I think it'd be great to have a female VP' MORE (Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: Mainstream Democrats win general election fights Biden says he would bring back ObamaCare's individual mandate Democratic Senate hopes hinge on Trump tide MORE (I-Vt.) lead Trump in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. Head-to-head polling shows Biden besting Trump in hypothetical general election matchups.

Trump's remarks on Saturday come as Biden's campaign seeks to defend his past comments and policies on race since the first Democratic presidential primary debates, which saw Harris get a boost in the polls.

Updated 9:17 a.m.