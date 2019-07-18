The Palm Beach County GOP disinvited Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciScaramucci warns Trump he'll lose his support over 'racist and unacceptable' tweets Scaramucci disinvited from GOP fundraiser after criticism of Trump tweets Scaramucci says Trump is 'turning into' a racist MORE from an upcoming fundraiser after the onetime White House communications director weighed in to criticize remarks from President Trump as racist.

"I’m the chairman of the board, I spoke with members of the board, and the overwhelming consensus was we should disinvite him. That his comments regarding the president were unfair and unacceptable," party chairman Michael Barnett told The Hill.

Barnett said he contacted Scaramucci on Thursday morning to let him know he would be disinvited from speaking at the party's upcoming Aug. 15 "Lobsterfest." ADVERTISEMENT

Politico first reported the Palm Beach GOP's decision.

Scaramucci tweeted earlier this week that Trump's tweets telling four minority Democratic congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from were "racist and unacceptable."

The former White House official suggested the president wouldn't tell a "white immigrant" to "go back to your country." He later told BBC that Trump is "turning into" a racist.

"We strongly disagree with what he said about the president," Barnett, who is African American, told The Hill of Scaramucci's comments. "We don't believe for a second that the president is racist or that his Tweet was racist."

Barnett said Scaramucci was "gracious" and "didn't say much" in response to being disinvited, but said he would take the event off of his calendar.

"We like Mr. Scarmucci a lot, and respect his service to the president, we just strongly disagreed with what he said and thought it would be best if he didn’t speak at our dinner," Barnett said.

Democrats widely denounced Trump's tweets targeting Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOmar responds to 'send her back' chant with Maya Angelou quote Trump blasts minority Democrats, rally crowd chants 'send her back' Trump refers to Ocasio-Cortez as just 'Cortez' because it 'takes too much time' to say full name MORE (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers CNN's Cuomo spars with Kris Kobach over whether Trump's tweet was racist MORE (Mass.). All four women of color are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S.

While some GOP lawmakers have spoken out to condemn Trump's comments, many Republicans have stood by the president's defense that the comments were not racist.

In a House vote earlier this week, just four Republicans voted with all Democrats to condemn the comments as racist.