Trump says he doesn't care if attacks on 'Squad' hurt him politically

President Trump on Friday dug in on his strategy of attacking four progressive minority congresswomen despite some backlash from within his own party, saying he doesn't care how it affects him politically.

"I don’t know if it’s good or bad politically. I don’t care," Trump told reporters of his attack against the group of Democratic lawmakers, known as the "Squad," as he departed the White House for a weekend in New Jersey.

"Many people say it's good. I don't know if it's good or bad," he continued. "I can tell you this: You can't talk that way about our country. Not when I'm the president."

Trump acknowledged that the Democratic lawmakers he has targeted have First Amendment rights, but maintained he also has the right to voice his displeasure.

The president asserted just two days ago that he believed he was winning the political fight in going after Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

But Democrats and some Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about Trump's rhetoric and tweets, and a "send her back" chant about Omar that broke out at his Wednesday night rally in North Carolina.

The president has refused to back down, however, and reiterated to reporters on Friday his belief that the four lawmakers "hate our country."

He also disputed reports that first lady Melania Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, urged him to disavow the chants, calling it "fake news."