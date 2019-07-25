WaPo columnist: Democrats will have to defeat Trump at ballot box post-Mueller

President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell, Paul offer bill to cement tax provision benefiting bourbon makers Creating opportunity for all Scarborough implores Democrats: Go hard after Trump or he'll win in 2020 MORE's reelection chances were emboldened Wednesday by special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerGOP senator: Americans should remember Mueller from 'his prime' Ken Starr says Mueller has done 'a grave disservice' to his country Mueller Day: What to watch for MORE's testimony, argued a Washington Post columnist who says that the prospect of impeaching Trump is now off the table.

Post political correspondent Dan Balz argued in a column Thursday that Mueller's testimony "shattered" the "illusions" of Trump being forced out of office in any way besides a Democratic victory on Election Day.

"Wednesday’s hearings on Capitol Hill probably shattered those illusions once and for all," Balz wrote. "If Democrats hope to end the Trump presidency, they will have to do so by defeating him at the ballot box in November 2020."

Balz added that Democratic 2020 candidates should refocus their efforts on explaining how they will defeat Trump at the ballot box, rather than arguments for impeachment.

"After Wednesday, the prospects for impeachment appear more remote, which means it will be left to the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, with the help of the party, to develop a comprehensive case against the president, one that can win 270 electoral votes. To date, that hasn’t happened," he wrote.

Numerous 2020 Democrats as well as dozens of House lawmakers have come out in support of beginning impeachment proceedings in the House following the release of Mueller's report on the Russia investigation earlier this year.

During testimony before two committees this week, the former special counsel reiterated parts of his report while offering little new information about the years-long investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The 2020 Democrats are set to meet again next week in Detroit for the second of several televised primary debates.