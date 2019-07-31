Trump defends treatment of migrants at border following criticism at Democratic debate

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE on Wednesday pushed back against Democratic presidential candidates decrying the treatment of migrants under his administration, blaming his predecessor for the construction of "cages."

"The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014," Trump tweeted, reacting a short time after candidates discussed the treatment of migrant children as part of the second round of presidential debates.

The president repeated his claim that former President Obama implemented a policy of "child separation" and that he ended it.

The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014. He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border! @CNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

The Obama administration did not have a sweeping policy of prosecuting adults in a way that required they be separated from their children.

The Trump administration last year implemented a “zero tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute border crossings, which led to the separations of hundreds of migrant families detained by federal authorities.

The president issued an order ending the practice after massive outcry from Democrats and Republicans. But the American Civil Liberties Union alleged in a court filing Tuesday that the administration has separated more than 900 children from their families despite a judge ordering an end to the separations more than a year ago.

Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday hammered Trump over his policies and rhetoric toward migrants. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) recalled visiting the Homestead facility where young migrants are being held in Florida, while Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Racked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings MORE (D-Colo.) declared "kids belong in classrooms, not cages."

Trump has repeatedly sought to defend his administration's treatment of migrants, shifting blame to his predecessor. He has frequently asserted that the Obama administration built many of the facilities where migrants from Central America are now behind held.

In an interview with The Hill last month, Trump argued that migrant detention facilities are better than they were under Obama. Numerous reports have described worsening conditions and lack of access to basic hygiene in centers along the southern border and elsewhere.