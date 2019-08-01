Trump calls out Cincinnati's 'Democrat mayor' as protesters escorted out

CINCINNATI — President Trump Donald John TrumpComedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates Booker: If Obama was running for a third term, 'I wouldn't be running' De Blasio releases plan to substantially raise taxes on the rich, corporations MORE on Thursday called out Cincinnati’s “Democrat mayor” at a campaign rally in the Ohio city as protesters were escorted out of the arena during a minutes-long confrontation.

“Democrat lawmakers care more about illegal aliens than they care about their own constituents,” Trump told the audience, prompting applause. “They put foreign citizens before American citizens. We’re not going to do that.”

Attention turned to a group of protesters in the arena who were holding up a banner that read, “Immigrants built America,” which was torn up in a brawl that interrupted Trump’s speech for more than two minutes.

Trump, after spending minutes watching the scuffle, approached the podium and asked, “Democrat mayor?”

“You must have a Democrat mayor. Do you have a Democrat mayor? Come on, law enforcement. Democrat mayor,” he said, again pausing as the protesters were escorted out of the arena, prompting a mixture of cheers and booing.

He continued: “Well, that’s what happens.”

Trump's rally took place just one day after 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Detroit for the second round of primary debates.

Cincinnati's mayor is John Cranley, who is a Democrat.