Trump: 'Terrific' that former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling is mulling a congressional run

President Trump Donald John TrumpSecurity analyst calls Trump's language on Hong Kong protests 'inappropriate' Americans' opinions about China hit record low: survey Pentagon watchdog says it is officially reviewing billion 'war cloud' contract MORE on Tuesday embraced the idea of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling running for Congress in Arizona.

"Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!" Trump tweeted shortly after a brief segment on "Fox & Friends" mentioned the pitcher's preliminary considerations.

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Schilling, an outspoken conservative and Trump supporter, told The Arizona Republic on Monday that he's mulling a run in one of the state's five congressional districts currently held by Democrats, though he did not specify which one.

Schilling won a world series in Arizona playing for the Diamondbacks in 2001 before going to the Red Sox and helping them win their first world series in 86 years in 2004.

The former pitcher has made it clear his run would be based on a hard-line approach on immigration and social issues.

"The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets," Schilling told the news outlet in a statement. "When you have homeless veterans, children, and you're spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked."

After his pitching career, Schilling went on to become a broadcaster for ESPN but was fired in 2016 after sharing offensive social media posts with anti-transgender comments. Prior to that, he had been suspended from the network for sharing anti-Muslim social media content.