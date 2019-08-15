Trump pledges to 'revive' Pocahontas nickname for Warren

President Trump Donald John TrumpGibraltar releases Iranian tanker despite US move to block it Warren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll Stephen Colbert on Trump: 'He's trying to invite us into this madness' MORE took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren leads Democratic field by 5 points in Wisconsin: poll The danger of using race and politics to declare guilt or innocence Harris wins endorsement of former CBC Chair Marcia Fudge MORE (D-Mass.) at a campaign rally Thursday, warning that he could "revive" the nickname "Pocahontas" "very easily" and "very quickly" if necessary.

"I did the Pocahontas thing. I hit her really hard and it looked like she was down and out but that was too long ago," he said of Warren, who is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to run against Trump in 2020.

"But don't worry, we will revive it. It can be revived. It will be revived and it can be revived very easily and very quickly and we're going to have some fun in the state of New Hampshire," he said.

Trump has frequently hit Warren at rallies over the subject of her heritage, often referring to her derisively by the nickname "Pocahontas" and reciting inaccurate numbers from her blood test results.

The president recently swiped at Warren at a rally in Cincinnati earlier this month, again calling her "Pocahontas" and going after her claims of Native American heritage.

Warren took a test last year that demonstrated she was between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American, and has since apologized multiple times for the confusion caused when she identified herself as Native American.

Trump's attacks come as Warren has seen her stock rise in the crowded Democratic primary field. Warren was seen as one of the winners of the latest Democratic presidential debates, gaining more speaking time than fellow progressive front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The Hill has reached out to Warren's campaign for comment.