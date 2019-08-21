Nikki Haley voices 'complete support' for Pence

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters Haley: 'Threats of China on full display' in Hong Kong Juan Williams: Trump's trouble with women MORE on Wednesday voiced "complete support" for Vice President Pence in an attempt to knock down unspecified "false rumors" about his place on the 2020 Republican ticket.

"Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support," Haley tweeted.

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

Haley, who departed the Trump administration last year, is widely considered a potential future GOP candidate for higher office. But the impetus for her tweet defending Pence was unclear.

President Trump Donald John Trump Former US ambassador: 'Denmark is not a big fan of Donald Trump and his politics' Senate Democrats push for arms control language in defense policy bill Detroit county sheriff endorses Booker for president MORE has been asked at various times throughout his first term whether he's committed to keeping Pence as his running mate in 2020. In each instance, Trump has said yes and voiced support for Pence's role in the administration.

"I think Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump adopts familiar mantra on possible recession: fake news The Hill's Morning Report - Trump on defense over economic jitters FEC chair calls on Trump to provide evidence of NH voter fraud MORE has been an outstanding VP," Trump said Sunday when he was asked about a possible change atop the ticket. "I think that he's been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people — especially if you look at the evangelicals and so many others, they really have a great respect for our vice president. And so do I. And so do, I think, most people."

Trump said in a June interview with "Meet the Press" that Pence would "100 percent" be his running mate in 2020.

Haley earlier this month chided Trump after he appeared to make light of a robbery at the Baltimore home of Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsHouse committee heads demand Coast Guard Academy explain handling of harassment allegations Can the Democrats unseat Trump? Democrats slam alleged politicization of Trump State Department after IG report MORE (D-Md.). The former ambassador called the president's comment "unnecessary."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump searches for backstops amid recession worries Florida first lady to miss Women for Trump event due to planned execution Trump adopts familiar mantra on possible recession: fake news MORE shot back that Haley's commentary was unnecessary while emphasizing that the 2020 GOP ticket would be Trump and Pence.