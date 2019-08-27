Trump to hold campaign rally in North Carolina day before special House election

President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE’s reelection campaign announced Tuesday he will hold a rally in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 9 as he seeks to solidify support in a key swing state and support the Republican candidate just a day before a special House election.

The rally is the second in North Carolina since July. His last rally in the Tar Heel State was punctuated by “send her back” chants that erupted from the crowd in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarDemocrats call on House committees to probe Epstein's 2008 'sweetheart deal,' suicide Maryland state senator denies sending tweet calling Ilhan Omar 'illegal' Tlaib says Trump 'scared' of 'Squad' MORE (D-Minn.), who came the country as a refugee from Somalia as a child and has emerged as a fierce critic of Trump in Congress.

The rally will also come the day before the special election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, in which Fayetteville partially falls. The president has endorsed Republican state Sen. Dan Bishop in the contest and said on Tuesday the candidate will appear onstage with him.

Bishop will face off against Democrat Dan McCready in a special House election taking place after state officials determined that a vote last November was tainted by pervasive fraud.

The Republican candidate in November, Mark Harris Mark HarrisTrump to return to North Carolina to stump for special election candidate GOP super PAC drops new TV ad in contested NC House race North Carolina elections chair resigns after joke relating cows to women MORE, prevailed over McCready by just more than 900 votes, but the results were never certified by the state election board. Harris opted not to run again in the special election.

"Looking forward to being with Dan Bishop in two weeks, in North Carolina. His opponent believes in Open Borders and Sanctuary Cities, and won’t protect your Second Amendment!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The president has steadily increased the frequency of his campaign events in recent months as the Democratic primary begins to heat up, holding rallies in Florida, Ohio, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, all swing states in the general election.

The Greenville rally took place in the midst of Trump's controversial attacks against Omar and three other freshman congresswomen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMaryland state senator denies sending tweet calling Ilhan Omar 'illegal' Joe Kennedy says he's considering Senate run Two years after Harvey's devastation, the wake-up call has not been heeded MORE (D-N.Y.)

The president won North Carolina, an increasingly Republican-leaning swing state, over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton2020 caucuses pose biggest challenge yet for Iowa's top pollster Virginia governor's approval ratings above water 6 months after blackface scandal Hillary Clinton: 'We should not nuke hurricanes' MORE by about 3.5 points in 2016.

Besides being a battleground in the presidential race, North Carolina is also home to two of the nation’s most anticipated statewide contests. Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisNervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate 'firewall' The United States broken patent system is getting worse Gun reform groups to pressure GOP senators with rallies in all 50 states MORE (R) is running for a second term in the Senate and has already attracted a primary challenger who says the one-term incumbent is insufficiently supportive of the White House. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is also running for a second term.