Trump complains about media coverage of Warren's crowd sizes

President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate Democrats warn Trump: Don't invite Putin to G-7 Trump blames Fed for manufacturing slowdown Pence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 MORE on Tuesday complained about press coverage of the crowds at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Panel: Is Elizabeth Warren the new Obama? Saagar Enjeti: Can Bernie Save Journalism; Krystal Ball: Warren cozies up to the democratic establishment, Sanders not so much MORE's (D-Mass.) campaign events, bemoaning that his own rallies don't get the same treatment.

"They do stories so big on Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren’s crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually there, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all," Trump tweeted, deploying the derisive nickname to refer to the Democratic presidential hopeful.

They do stories so big on Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren’s crowd sizes, adding many more people than are actually there, and yet my crowds, which are far bigger, get no coverage at all. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

Warren, who has steadily risen in polls of the Democratic presidential race in recent months, has attracted impressive crowds at some of her latest campaign events.

Her team said roughly 15,000 people attended her rally in Seattle on Sunday night, and her campaign said she drew 12,000 people at a St. Paul, Minn., event the week before.

Trump, who regularly fixates on crowd size, has swiped at several candidates in the Democratic race when they have garnered increased attention, including Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' Yang fires back at Sanders over universal basic income Sanders criticizes Yang's universal basic income proposal: 'People want to work' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders: China had done more to address extreme poverty 'than any country in the history of civilization' 'Medicare Advantage for All' New Hampshire Journalist: When will the media start treating Andrew Yang as a contender? MORE, among others.

The president takes time out of nearly every campaign rally to claim that scores of people were unable to fit inside the venue where he's speaking.

Trump appeared particularly bothered in the aftermath of a rally in New Hampshire earlier this month when the hashtag #EmptySeatMAGATour trended on social media with photos that purported to show vacant seats at the event, despite thousands showing up for the rally.

Trump's campaign rallies tend to pack the venues where they take place, but some supporters filter out over the course of his remarks, leaving patches of empty seats.