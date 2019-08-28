Nikki Haley will be 'special guest' at fundraiser for Trump-Pence

Former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyPence responds to Haley tweet: I'm looking forward to running with Trump in 2020 Nervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate 'firewall' The Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic field begins to shrink ahead of critical stretch MORE will reportedly attend a fundraiser this fall for President Trump Donald John TrumpOur justice system must reward success Former Biden economic adviser: 'I really like a lot of' Warren's tax proposals Roy Moore calls for Omar to go back from 'whence she came' MORE and Vice President Pence as a “special guest.”



Axios reported the invitation lists Haley alongside other featured guests including Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpRoy Moore calls for Omar to go back from 'whence she came' Psychiatrist to CNN's Stelter: Trump 'may be responsible for many more million deaths' than Hitler, Stalin, Mao Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes Fox News contributor MORE, Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleSarah Huckabee Sanders becomes Fox News contributor The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats step up attacks ahead of Detroit debate Trump Jr., Guilfoyle raise .5 million on California swing for Trump campaign MORE, and Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerFemale Democratic Senate candidates in Colorado ask DSCC to rescind Hickenlooper endorsement Nervous Republicans focus energy on protecting Senate 'firewall' Hickenlooper day-old Senate bid faces pushback from progressives MORE (R-Colo.), who is up for reelection in 2020.

The fall retreat in early October is being held by the Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising committee of the Trump reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Confirmed: Major Trump/Pence New York City fundraiser is scheduled to feature Senator Cory Gardner. Invites have gone out. #copolitics #coleg #kdvr pic.twitter.com/8TSgNGdhgx — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 27, 2019

Reports of Haley's attendance at the event in New York City come a week after she put to bed any lingering rumors that she could run as Trump’s vice president on the 2020 ticket instead of Pence.

She posted a tweet issuing her “complete support" for Pence ahead of the 2020 election.

"Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support," Haley tweeted.

Pence on Tuesday downplayed any lingering speculation that Haley could take his place alongside Trump, saying he and Haley are “close friends” who are both “completely focused on reelecting this team in 2020.”

Haley departed the Trump administration last year and is widely considered a potential future GOP candidate for higher office.