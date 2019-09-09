Trump rally interrupted as person falls ill in crowd

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump awards Medal of Valor, civilian honors to responders in Dayton and El Paso shootings Texas Democrats unveil 'path to victory' plan for 2020 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Congress returns with gun violence, funding atop agenda MORE’s campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C., was interrupted for about five minutes on Monday when a person appeared to fall ill in the crowd.

The episode come roughly half an hour into the rally, during which Trump was seeking to boost Republican candidate Dan Bishop, who is running in the special election for the state’s 9th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Bishop was delivering remarks onstage, criticizing Democrats as "socialists,” when the president summoned for a doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A doctor in the house, please,” Trump said onstage. “Water. Water.”

The two stopped their remarks for several minutes as the person was attended to. Attendees on Twitter suggested that the person in the crowd became overheated in the rally venue.

Attendees have appeared to faint at multiple past Trump events.

“Thank you, doctor. Take your time,” the president said. “People have been staying outside for two days to get in, so this happens.”

“Doing better? Good,” Trump said when the person appeared to recover. Trump then joked about Bishop’s speech being the cause of the health issue.

“I guess Dan’s speech wasn’t so good,” Trump quipped.

Bishop thanked Trump and asked members in the crowd to pray for the person.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Bishop said. “I trust that person will be OK.”

"Pray for them. Because that's what we do. We pray," Bishop added.

Vice President Pence introduced Trump during remarks Monday evening but left early during the president's speech.