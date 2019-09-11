Sanders on Trump push to ban some e-cigarettes: 'Now do AR-15s'

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders points to 'costly blunders' in years since 9/11 attacks Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas Manufacturing group leads coalition to urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank MORE (I-Vt.) responded to President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly Congress can end the China trade war quagmire Trump blasts Bolton: 'He made some very big mistakes' Trump seeks ban on flavored e-cigarettes MORE's push to ban flavored e-cigarettes on Wednesday by calling for the administration to take similar action on assault rifles.

After Trump announced his administration would seek to prohibit the sale of all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, Sanders posted on Twitter urging the administration to ban AR-15s following several recent mass shootings.

Sanders has long called for a ban on assault weapons in the wake of mass shootings, saying last year that "these weapons are not for hunting ... they're for killing human beings."

Democrats in the House are planning to hold a hearing Sept. 25 on a bill to ban assault weapons, legislation that currently has 211 cosponsors – seven short of the 218 needed to pass in the House.

Still, respondents in an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll released this week were split on whether they'd support an assault rifle ban.

Democrats are seeking to raise pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump nears decision on background checks Senate panel cancels vote on key spending bill amid standoff Pelosi: 'People are dying' because McConnell won't bring up gun legislation MORE (R-Ky.) and Trump to reform gun laws, though it's unclear what legislation Trump might support.

Trump on Wednesday afternoon appeared close to a decision on potential gun legislation, with senators negotiating over efforts to strengthen the country's background check system.

Sanders, who is among two dozen Democrats seeking the party's nomination to take on Trump in 2020, weighed in Wednesday as the president detailed his administration's plan to combat increased teen vaping in country.

Trump's announcement comes at a time when an unknown respiratory disease is affecting hundreds in the country and has killed six people so far.

“We can’t have our youth be so affected,” Trump said at the White House on Wednesday morning. “People are dying with vaping, so we’re looking at it very closely.”