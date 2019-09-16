Trump references 'Me Too' movement at rally: 'We can't say this, but ... you're better looking'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTed Cruz knocks New York Times for 'stunning' correction on Kavanaugh report US service member killed in Afghanistan Pro-Trump website edited British reality star's picture to show him wearing Trump hat MORE referenced the "Me Too" movement at his New Mexico rally Monday night when he told the crowd, "You're better looking."

Trump said the people in the crowd in Rio Rancho have become better-looking and wealthier in the three years he has been president.

"Even with the 'Me Too' movement, we can't say this, but I'll say it anyway: You're better looking."

The crowd responded with laughter, and the president added, "Including the men."