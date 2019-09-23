Primary challenger Weld accuses Trump of committing treason 'pure and simple' with Ukraine call

Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldAlaska Republican Party cancels 2020 primary Overnight Energy: California, 23 other states sue Trump over vehicle emissions rule | Climate strike protests hit cities across globe | Interior watchdog expands scope of FOIA investigation | Dems accuse officials of burying climate reports Bill Weld: 'I wouldn't take money from the oil and gas companies' MORE, the former Massachusetts governor seeking to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump's top adviser on Asia to serve as deputy national security adviser United Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Trump doubles down on call to investigate Biden after whistleblower complaint: 'That's the real story' MORE in a GOP primary, said the president's efforts to pressure Ukraine's leadership into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenUnited Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Trump doubles down on call to investigate Biden after whistleblower complaint: 'That's the real story' Omar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' MORE's son amount to "treason pure and simple."

"Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere and control a U.S. election," Weld said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"It couldn't be clearer. That's not just undermining Democratic institutions. That is treason. It's treason pure and simple."

Weld said Trump should be removed from office for the offense, after nothing that the the penalty for treason is death. He suggested being removed from office would be "a pretty good alternative" for the president.

It's unclear whether the storm will lead Democrats in the House to impeach Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRomney: Trump asking Ukraine to investigate political rival 'would be troubling in the extreme' Pelosi: Whistleblower complaint 'must be addressed immediately' Democrats must embrace Israel and denounce anti-Semitism in the party MORE (D-Calif.) has been hesitant to take that step, partly for fear it would boomerang on Democrats in next year's elections. But pressure is growing on her from Democrats over the Ukraine calls.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate Biden and Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son. It is not clear, however, that Trump threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine over the issue, something lawmakers now want to investigate.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong in his communications with Ukraine.

Weld faces an uphill climb in challenging Trump. He is one of three former GOP office holders doing so, but some state parties have called off primaries to prevent a direct challenge to Trump.

Trump also has broad support within the GOP, according to numerous polls.