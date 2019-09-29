Biden campaign demands news channels stop booking Giuliani

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump rips impeachment as 'single greatest scam' Liberals keep foot on the gas on impeachment Sunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit MORE's presidential campaign called on news executives to stop booking Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSunday shows lineup: Trump impeachment dominates the talk circuit The five Trump officials Democrats want to depose O'Rourke: Trump should resign MORE as a guest on news programs.

Two top Biden campaign advisers in a letter addressed the leaders of news and cable networks and some anchors, saying that Giuliani's appearances on news networks are giving the lawyer and his "false, debunked conspiracy theories" undeserved credibility, The Daily Beast first reported. The letter has since been shared on social media.

"While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough," the letter says. "By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation."

The Biden advisers — Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield — argue that "Giuliani is not a public official, and holds no public office that would entitle him to opine on the nation’s airwaves."

"While you have been aggressive in pushing back on him in real time, it is well known that the dedicated liar always has the advantage, pushing out outlandish falsehoods and disinformation in the knowledge that it is hard for the corrections to catch up," the letter reads, according to The Daily Beast.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

The president's lawyer responded to The Daily Beast in a text saying the letter "sounds like the usual left wing censorship."

"Everything I say is supported by such as today, affidavits and statements," Giuliani said. "They are the ones who have covered up pay for play for at least 5 years."

Recipients of the letter included NBC President Noah Oppenheim, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, CNN President Jeff Zucker, CNN's Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperPressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows White House officials, Giuliani come to Trump's defense on Ukraine allegations Mnuchin says Iran tensions 'worse' because plan 'is working' MORE, NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddChuck Todd, John Kennedy get in heated exchange over Trump-Ukraine controversy: 'Don't gaslight us' Toomey on gun reform: 'Beto O'Rourke is not helping' Democratic senator: Ukrainian president said he has 'no intention' to interfere with US election MORE and Fox News's Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Whistleblower spin from Trump supporters 'deeply misleading' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - The impeachment of President Trump has begun Iranian president asserts 'wherever America has gone, terrorism has expanded' MORE, according to The Daily Beast.

Giuliani appeared on ABC's "This Week" and CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday morning, centering most of his interviews on accusing Biden and his son of corrupt involvement in the Ukraine.

"I am defending my client the best way I know how," Giuliani said on "This Week." "This is not about getting Joe Biden in trouble. This is about proving that Donald Trump was framed by the Democrats."

As of now, there is no evidence to support Giuliani's assertions that Biden or his son participated in corruption in the Ukraine.