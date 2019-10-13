Trump warns Democrats will lose House seats over impeachment

President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Louisiana's Democratic governor forced into runoff Lawmakers focus their ire on NBA, not China MORE on Sunday said Democrats will lose seats in the House in 2020 because of their impeachment inquiry against him.

"The Democrats are going to lose a lot of House Seats because of their Fraudulent use of Impeachment. Schiff fabricated phone call, a crime," the president tweeted.

"Democrat Senate Seats will also be put at risk, even some that were supposedly safe. Look at Louisiana last night, North Carolina last week!"

House Democrats formally launched an impeachment inquiry last month after details of a phone call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky were revealed.

According to a partial transcript of the call released by the White House, Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he is unaware of reported federal investigation Trump says Giuliani is still his lawyer Sondland to tell Congress 'no quid pro quo' from Trump: report MORE, a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, and his son Hunter.

Since the call became public and as House Democrats have pursued investigations, polls have shown public opinion on impeachment shifting.

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released this week found that 52 percent of Americans support the House formally launching the inquiry, while 43 percent disapprove.

That survey reflects a trend among recent polls showing growing support for the House’s investigation, driven largely by Independents and Republicans.

Trump has repeatedly defended his call as "perfect" while going after the U.S. intelligence official who filed the whistleblower complaint, saying the person is biased against him.

In his tweet he pointed to two recent elections that proved positive for the Republicans.

Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday was unable to avoid a run-off against Eddie Rispone, a wealthy Baton Rouge businessman making his first run for public office.

Last month, Republican Dan Bishop edged out Democrat Dan McCready in a North Carolina special election by a little over two percentage points.