Trump endorses Republican candidates ahead of gubernatorial elections

President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE on Tuesday endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidates ahead of upcoming elections this November.

The president tweeted his support for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) and Mississippi Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves (R) ahead of their states' elections on Nov. 5.

He similarly touted both candidates' stances on immigration, gun rights and the military.

"Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and always has!" Trump wrote of Bevin in a tweet.

"Governor @MattBevin has done a wonderful job for the people of Kentucky! He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Matt is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military," he wrote.

Trump also used similar language in endorsing Mississippi's Republican gubernatorial candidate.

"Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th. I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves," he wrote about the Mississippi lieutenant governor.

"Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment...He loves our Military and supports our Vets! Get out and Vote for Tate Reeves on November 5th. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump added.

Governor @MattBevin has done a wonderful job for the people of Kentucky! He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Matt is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military. Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and always has! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

Mississippi, there is a VERY important election for Governor on November 5th. I need you to Get Out and Vote for our Great Republican nominee, @TateReeves. Tate is strong on Crime, tough on Illegal Immigration, and will protect your Second Amendment.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

....He loves our Military and supports our Vets! Get out and Vote for Tate Reeves on November 5th. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

Bevin, one of the country's least popular governors, in May won the Republican gubernatorial nomination with just over half the vote. He was also backed by Trump in that contest.

Politico reported this week that Trump was expected to visit Kentucky to stump for the governor on Nov. 4, the day before the election. Vice President Pence was also reportedly scheduled to appear in Kentucky on Nov. 1.

Bevin said in a tweet on Monday that Trump and Pence were visiting the state "because they said they would & they are men of integrity."

The governor has sought to portray himself as an ally of the president. He has run a campaign ad featuring him standing next to Trump.

Bevin will face Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) in the election.

Meanwhile, Reeves faces state Attorney General Jim Hood in an election to replace term-limited Gov. Phil Bryant (R).

Three red states — Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana — all have upcoming gubernatorial elections.

Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is running against Republican candidate and businessman Eddie Rispone in a gubernatorial runoff on Nov. 16.