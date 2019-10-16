Trump calls Dem candidates 'clowns,' claims none can defeat him in 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE asserted in an early morning tweet on Wednesday that none of the Democratic presidential contenders could defeat him in the 2020 general election and that House Democrats are trying to “illegally” impeach him as a result.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!” Trump tweeted.

Trump later called the Democratic candidates "clowns" and claimed the economy would crash if any of them were elected next year.

Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Trump’s messages marked his first reaction to the fourth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, during which many of the candidates trained their attacks on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE (D-Mass.) who has been rising in the polls.

Trump has lashed out at House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, claiming his political opponents are seeking to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has taken aim Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Democratic debate starts with immediate question on Trump impeachment White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas MORE (D-Calif.) and other top congressional Democrats in addition to his potential 2020 opponents during official White House events, campaign rallies and on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some recent polls have shown Warren or former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale 'Medicare for All' costs trillion over 10 years MORE defeating Trump in hypothetical general election matchups.

House Democrats last month launched an impeachment inquiry focused on Trump’s contacts with Ukraine after it was revealed that he asked the nation's leader to investigation Biden and his son. An anonymous intelligence community whistleblower filed a complaint alleging Trump was using his official office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong on the call, saying it was focused on fighting "corruption" and not politics. No evidence of criminal wrongdoing related to the Bidens has emerged.

The president has also accused Democrats of a “witch hunt” – using a moniker he often reserved to describe special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be 'more serious' than what Mueller 'dragged up' Lewandowski says Mueller report was 'very clear' in proving 'there was no obstruction,' despite having 'never' read it Fox's Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE’s Russia investigation.

The White House has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, accusing Democrats of neglecting due process and fairness by refusing to hold a formal vote to begin impeachment proceedings, among other things.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDemocratic front-runners defend their age during debate Warren says she'll beat Trump 'or Pence or whoever the Republicans get stuck with' Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Buttigieg targets Warren, Sanders on health care ahead of debate | Judge overturns ObamaCare transgender protections | Poll sees support drop for 'Medicare for All' MORE, the Pentagon and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani urged Trump to eject exiled Turkish cleric from US: report State Dept. official told to 'lay low' after voicing concerns about Giuliani: Dem lawmaker White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas MORE -- a key person of interest in the impeachment inquiry -- all refused to comply with subpoenas for documents in connection with the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.