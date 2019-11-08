Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower identity 'not particularly relevant'

White House adviser Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - What Bevin's apparent loss in Kentucky means Man pleads guilty in plot to attack Cleveland on July 4 Trump wanted to build resort in Ukraine before taking office: report MORE on Friday seemed to part with her father, saying that the identity of the whistleblower at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry launched against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump's 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks MORE is “not particularly relevant.”

“The whistleblower shouldn’t be a substantive part of the conversation,” she told The Associated Press, telling the outlet that the person “did not have firsthand information.”

Ivanka Trump added that the whistleblower’s identity is “not particularly relevant aside from what the motivation behind all of this was.” She said she believes the impeachment investigation launched against her father is about “overturning the results of the 2016 election,” instead of the president’s contacts with Ukraine.

“Basically since the election, this has been the experience that our administration and our family has been having,” she told the AP. “The interest in overturning the results of the 2016 election and removing him from office. So rather than wait, under a year, until the people can decide for themselves based on his record and based on his accomplishments, this new effort has commenced.”

President Trump and his allies have pushed for the identity of the whistleblower to be released in recent weeks. On Monday, the president demanded that the whistleblower testify before Congress, saying that it was “not acceptable” for the person to answer written questions from Republican lawmakers.

President Trump alleged Sunday at the White House that the whistleblower was aligned with Obama administration officials.

“There have been stories written about a certain individual, a male, and they say he’s the whistleblower,” he said. “If he's the whistleblower, he has no credibility because he’s a [John] Brennan guy, he’s a Susan Rice guy, he’s an Obama guy. And he hates Trump.”

“Now, maybe it’s not him. But if it’s him, you guys ought to release the information,” the president continued.

The whistleblower filed a complaint earlier this year about a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, alleging that the president used his position to solicit an investigation from Ukraine into Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump's attacks GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there's an impeachment trial MORE and his son Hunter Biden. In the interview released Friday, Ivanka Trump accused the Bidens of creating "wealth as a derivative” of public service.

An attorney for the whistleblower, Andrew Bakaj, reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the White House this week, alleging that the president’s continued attacks have placed the whistleblower “and their family in physical danger.”