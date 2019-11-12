Trump knocks DACA recipients, Obama as Supreme Court prepares for arguments

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive landmark moments of testimony to Congress Lindsey Graham basks in the impeachment spotlight Democrats sharpen their message on impeachment MORE unleashed on former President Obama and so-called Dreamers hours before the Supreme Court will hear arguments about Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals,” Trump claimed in a tweet early Tuesday without providing details. “President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!"

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

The issue was elevated to the Supreme Court after three appeals courts ruled against Trump’s decision to end the program, which grants deferral from deportation and work permits to nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has long argued that his decision to end the Obama-era program would deter illegal immigration and cut down on criminal activity.

But according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, only 2,130 of more than 800,000 DACA recipients had their benefits pulled because of criminal activity.

DACA applicants have paid fees, passed background checks and entrusted the federal government with their biometric information.

Obama used an executive action in 2012 to establish DACA, something the Trump administration has called “an unconstitutional exercise of authority.”

Updated at 8:12 a.m.