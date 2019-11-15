George Conway and Trump Jr. trade personal insults during impeachment hearing

Conservative commentator George Conway George Thomas ConwayKellyanne Conway after CNN plays George Conway remarks: 'I'm embarrassed for you' George Conway: 'If Barack Obama had done this' Republicans would be 'out for blood' George Conway to take part in MSNBC impeachment hearing coverage MORE and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpDonald Trump Jr. says critics are 'subverting will of the people' The Hill's Morning Report - Fallout from day one of Trump impeachment hearing Trump Jr's 'Triggered' debuts at No. 1 on NY Times bestseller list MORE squared off via Twitter during Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchLive coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing Ex-Trump Russia expert told lawmakers she's gotten death threats Giuliani lawyers up amid impeachment inquiry MORE's public impeachment hearing Friday.

Trump Jr., son of President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE, was unimpressed with the witnesses, tweeting: "America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more."

America hired @realDonaldTrump to fire people like the first three witnesses we’ve seen. Career government bureaucrats and nothing more. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

Conway, husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayConway: Trump reacted 'pretty well' to impeachment hearing because 'there was nothing new' Kellyanne Conway after CNN plays George Conway remarks: 'I'm embarrassed for you' Latest impeachment developments: Republicans huddle ahead of Friday's hearing MORE and vocal critic of Trump, replied to Trump Jr., tweeting: "Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have."

Trump Jr. shot back: "A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. I'm sure your family really appreciates it, George. You're a disgrace."

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency.



I'm sure your family really appreciates it, George. You're a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

Diplomats William Taylor and George Kent testified Wednesday and Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified Friday.

The public hearings are the next phase in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

More hearings are scheduled for next week.