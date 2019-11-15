Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida later this month

President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE will hold a campaign rally in Florida later this month, his first such event since he officially changed his primary residence to the Sunshine State.

Trump will appear at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla. on Nov. 26 as he seeks to drum up support in the crucial 2020 swing state.

“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians,” said Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer. “Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet.”

The rally comes as polling hints at a tight race in Florida about a year out from the 2020 general election.

A University of North Florida poll released last month shows the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Following school shooting, Biden speaks out: 'We have to protect these kids' MORE (D-Mass.) in the state next year. The same poll shows him narrowly besting Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Democratic senators introduce bill to push ICE to stop 'overuse' of solitary confinement MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Overnight Health Care: Cigarette smoking rates at new low | Spread of vaping illness slowing | Dems in Congress push to block Trump abortion rule Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field MORE in hypothetical matchups.

Trump edged out Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJordan calls Pelosi accusing Trump of bribery 'ridiculous' DOJ watchdog won't let witnesses submit written feedback on investigation into Russia probe: report What are Republicans going to do after Donald Trump leaves office? MORE in Florida by just over a point in 2016. A perennial swing state, Florida is expected to be a chief battleground in next year’s contest.

The president, who owns the famous Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach in September. Trump later cited high taxes in New York and feuds with city and state officials when explaining the move.