Trump to hold campaign rally in Michigan

President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Michigan later this month as he seeks to hang on to a crucial swing state in the 2020 election.

Trump will gather with supporters at the Kellogg Arena, in Battle Creek, Mich. on Dec. 18. The arena seats up to 6,200 people, according to the venue’s website.

“Michigan is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state,” said Kayleigh McEnany, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary. “President Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Michigan this Christmas season.”

The rally comes as Trump seeks to shore up support in key swing states as the House presses forward with its impeachment investigation into the president's dealings with Ukraine. Trump held rallies last month in Pennsylvania and Florida, two states he narrowly won in 2016 that were crucial to his victory over Hillary Clinton.

Trump won Michigan by just over 10,000 votes, or .3 percent, in 2016 and it is set to be a key battleground next year. Recent polling has flashed warning signs for Trump, indicating that he faces an uphill battle to win reelection in the crucial swing state.

An Emerson College poll released last month showed the president trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by 14 points, former Vice President Joe Biden by 12 points and Sen. Elizabeth Warren by 8 points.

The Wolverine State is also home to one of the nation's tightest Senate races, with Republican John James running to unseat first-term Sen. Gary Peters (D). The James campaign did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding if it had received an invitation to join Trump at the rally.

Beyond working to elect himself and James, who has vowed to be a staunch ally of the White House in the Senate, Trump could also target Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), whose district contains Battle Creek.

Amash, a former Republican who made a high-profile defection from the party this year, has been a vocal critic of the president and has said he should be impeached.