Trump calls Warren 'Pocahontas,' knocks wealth tax

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he will 'temporarily hold off' on declaring Mexican drug cartels as terror organization House Judiciary Committee formally receives impeachment report Artist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 MORE on Saturday night told the Israeli American Council not to vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenArtist behind gold toilet offered to Trump sells banana duct-taped to a wall for 0,000 Democratic strategist: 'Medicare for All' exposes generational gap within party Yang expands campaign with senior hires for digital operations MORE (D-Mass.), referring to her as "Pocahontas," a pejorative term for Native Americans, and criticized her wealth tax proposal.

"You have to vote for me. You have no choice. You're not going to vote for Pocahontas I can tell you that," Trump said, highlighting controversy regarding her past claims of Native American heritage.

He also criticized Warren's proposed wealth tax, which would impose an annual 2 percent tax on households with a net worth of between $50 million and $1 billion and add an additional 4 percent surtax to net worth above $1 billion.

"You're not going to vote for the wealth tax. Yeah, let's take 100 percent of your wealth away," Trump said.

"Even if you don't like me, some of you don't. Some of you I don't like at all actually, and you're going to be my biggest supporters because you'll be out of business in about 15 minutes if they get it," he added.

His comments came during a speech in Hollywood, Fla., at the Israeli American Council's 2019 national summit.

Warren last year took a DNA test that showed she was between 1/64 and 1/1028 Native American. She has since apologized for identifying herself as Native American in the past and for the DNA test.

Trump last month went after Warren, calling her "Pocahontas." His attacks on the candidate come as she sees momentum for her campaign picking up in the Democratic primary race.

The National Congress for American Indians (NCAI) has previously condemned Trump's use of the name. The organization's CEO Kevin Allis said, “NCAI condemns the President’s continued use of the name ‘Pocahontas’ as an insult for political gain."

“Not only does it disrespect Pocahontas’ legacy and life, it likens her name to a slur” he continued.