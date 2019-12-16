Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial

The organization Need to Impeach is ramping up its anti-Trump ads ahead of the upcoming House vote this week on articles of impeachment and looming Senate trial for President Trump Donald John TrumpDems want tougher language on election security in defense bill Five aides to Van Drew resign ahead of his formal switch to GOP The myth of the conservative bestseller MORE.

Need to Impeach is spending at least $1 million on new ads in the next few weeks, including a $350,000 buy premiering on CNN and MSNBC this week accusing the president of breaking his oath to the country, Politico reported Monday.

“He was supposed to protect our Constitution, not trample on it by asking foreign countries to undermine our democracy for his personal political gain,” the ad says.

The organization funded by Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBooker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications Democrats threaten to skip next debate over labor dispute Krystal Ball: Influx of billionaire cash in 2020 contest is 'deeply corrosive' to 'civil society' MORE is mobilizing its activists to participate in nationwide "Nobody Is Above the Law" events before the House is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday. These events are headed by grassroots groups and expected to draw about 100,000 people, a Need to Impeach spokesperson told The Hill.

Need to Impeach plans to target senators in an effort to get them to vote to remove Trump. It also will direct attention to the president’s aides, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneySchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE and former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonSchumer asks McConnell for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in impeachment trial The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Senate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial MORE, whom Senate Democrats have subpoenaed.

"Republicans need to look in the mirror and ask themselves 'how corrupt is too corrupt,'" Nathaly Arriola, the executive director of Need to Impeach, said in a statement to The Hill. "If the Senate does not hold the President accountable, the American people will ultimately be the ones to hold them accountable."

Meanwhile, the Republicans are focusing their campaign efforts on the House Democrats who won seats in 2018 after Trump won their districts two years prior.

The president is accused of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power in his interactions with Ukraine, specifically asking the Ukrainian president to announce investigations that could benefit him politically.

Updated at 5:46 p.m.