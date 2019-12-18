Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel didn't take lead on Trump letter to Pelosi: reports Trump endorses Riggleman in Virginia House race Lisa Page responds to 'vile' Trump attacks: 'Being quiet isn't making this go away' MORE on Wednesday attacked Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer says he'll ask for votes on calling Mulvaney, Bolton to testify Schumer on Trump's Pelosi letter: 'He's obviously under a great deal of duress' Senate Democrats press GOP chairmen over Ukraine allegations MORE (D-N.Y.) during a campaign rally in Michigan, claiming the Democrat used to “kiss his ass” in the past when Trump was a supporter.

Trump’s remarks about Schumer came after a rant on immigration during an at times rambling speech to a crowd in Battle Creek, Mich.

"You know, Chuck Schumer. Cryin' Chuck. Cryin' Chuck Schumer. I used to be a big contributor," Trump, a former New Yorker, said. "He used to kiss my ass, Chuck Schumer. He'd do anything. He would have done anything for me."

“I didn’t need anything, but he would have done anything,” Trump continued.

Trump also said that Schumer should “give all that money back,” apparently referring to the president's political contributions.

Schumer was one of several Democrats that Trump eviscerated during the Wednesday rally, which came just as the House voted almost completely along party lines to impeach the president for abusing his power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional inquiry.

As the top Democrat in the Senate, Schumer will play a role in the impeachment trial in the upper chamber, though Republicans hold the majority and will maintain control over the parameters. Schumer has pressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to call four White House witnesses to testify in order to make it a "fair" trial, but the top Republican has rejected his push.

Trump was defiant at Wednesday’s rally, defending his conduct toward Ukraine and accusing House Democrats of an “unconstitutional and partisan” effort that would backfire at the ballot box.

Trump also lambasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and a number of his 2020 Democratic opponents during the speech, which lasted roughly two hours. The president also took aim at Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband.